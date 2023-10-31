Park Place Capital Corp Sells 439 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

NYSE CCEP opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average of $63.07. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

