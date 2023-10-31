Park Place Capital Corp Has $422,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 2,015.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $135.00 and a one year high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.