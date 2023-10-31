Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amcor by 783.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $58,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.