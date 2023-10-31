IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $396.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $480.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $354.81 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

