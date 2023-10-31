Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 2,149 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

