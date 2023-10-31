Park Place Capital Corp Sells 969 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $596,970,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

MNST opened at $50.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

