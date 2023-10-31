Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 1.6 %

PLD stock opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 107.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

Read Our Latest Report on PLD

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.