Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.7% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,944,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 41.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after purchasing an additional 538,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,057,000 after buying an additional 66,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 936,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,764,000 after buying an additional 85,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William E. Shea purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,758.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas G. Hartnett acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.09 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 280,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,227.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Articles

