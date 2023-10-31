Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6744 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,351,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 165,966 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

