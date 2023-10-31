ADT (ADT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect ADT to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. ADT has set its FY23 guidance at $0.30-0.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $0.30-$0.40 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The security and automation business reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). ADT had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts expect ADT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ADT Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. ADT’s payout ratio is 466.67%.

In related news, EVP Wayne Thorsen acquired 5,000 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,346.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter worth $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,889 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ADT by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,112,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $97,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,957,794 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 907,072 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ADT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,418,083 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ADT from $9.60 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

