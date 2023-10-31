FIGS (FIGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FIGS Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $925.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.38. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FIGS
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FIGS
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.