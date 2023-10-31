FIGS (FIGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. FIGS has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIGS Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $925.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.38. FIGS has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $29,617.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,182.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 73,714 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $457,026.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,217,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $29,617.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,182.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,805 shares of company stock valued at $896,110. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

Featured Articles

