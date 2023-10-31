ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,019.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock worth $1,833,547. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,446,000 after purchasing an additional 170,370 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,405,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

