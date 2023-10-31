Euronav (EURN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) will announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 45.95%. The company had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.08 million. On average, analysts expect Euronav to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EURN stock opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1,609.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after buying an additional 2,355,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,919,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after buying an additional 387,294 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,261,013 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 115,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.01.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

