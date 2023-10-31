Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 111.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 111,407 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 100.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

