Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.20 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.02). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of C$7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.19 billion.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$80.61. The company has a market cap of C$95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$92.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.89.

In other news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. In other news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.75, for a total value of C$786,128.80. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.02, for a total value of C$207,550.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,340. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

