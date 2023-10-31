Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Global Payments updated its FY23 guidance to $10.39-10.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $10.39-$10.45 EPS.

Global Payments Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

