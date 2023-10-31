Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Kemper Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:KMPR opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $68.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.59.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Kemper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.