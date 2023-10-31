Superior Plus (SPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Superior Plus to post earnings of C($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$581.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.33 million. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Superior Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$9.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.82. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.10 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.02.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPB shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. CIBC upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.35.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

