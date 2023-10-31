Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE DYN opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $432.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $25,143.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,304 shares of company stock worth $72,073 over the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

