Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 2,353 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Warner Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,206,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,510,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $68.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

