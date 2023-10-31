Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 444 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,666,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

BATS:VLUE opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

