Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 1,488 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

