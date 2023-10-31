Warner Financial Inc. Purchases 4,432 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $59.97.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

