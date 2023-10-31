Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,591,000. CVS Health accounts for 3.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 696.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 31.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.