Warner Financial Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $521,000. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $328.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $339.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

