Warner Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.09. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

