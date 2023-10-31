Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust makes up 2.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $124.36 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $133.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

