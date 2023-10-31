Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 91.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,641 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,287,000 after buying an additional 3,438,104 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 92.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,278,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,185,000 after buying an additional 2,050,316 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

