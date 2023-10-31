Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,443 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,064 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications
In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
VZ stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
