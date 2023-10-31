Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 297.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,374 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,972,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,358,000 after purchasing an additional 749,695 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

