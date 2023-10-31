Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.31 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley accounts for about 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 882,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,566,000 after acquiring an additional 345,050 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 196,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 84,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WRB opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

