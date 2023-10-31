Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,960 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,960 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.2% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.15.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

