Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,197 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.59.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

