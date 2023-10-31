U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

