U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 141,389 Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 141,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.3 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.63%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

