First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Position Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 55,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.36 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

