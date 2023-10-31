REDW Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -10.64%.

PARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

