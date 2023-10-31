Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $447.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.17.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

