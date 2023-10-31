Peterson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,217 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $349.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.89 and a 200-day moving average of $357.68. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

