Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $155.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.79 and a 12-month high of $200.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

