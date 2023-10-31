Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 33,709 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,240 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 33,709 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.