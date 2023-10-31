Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01), RTT News reports. Public Storage had a net margin of 95.14% and a return on equity of 70.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage updated its FY23 guidance to $16.60-16.85 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $16.60-$16.85 EPS.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $238.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.23 and a 200-day moving average of $280.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.87 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

