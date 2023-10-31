Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 417,929 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,780,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,899,000 after acquiring an additional 172,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $242.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

