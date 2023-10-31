W Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,936,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725,214 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $47,062,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,722 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.14 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

