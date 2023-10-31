Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $82,138,970.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,643,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.55.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

