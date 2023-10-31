Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny bought 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

