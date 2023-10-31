Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,004,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAG opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

