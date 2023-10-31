Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $113.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $104.99.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

