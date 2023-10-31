Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 177,064 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE RL opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $135.76.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RL shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

