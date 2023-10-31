Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,008 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

